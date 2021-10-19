Germany may miss COVID-19 vaccine donation goal, blames manufacturers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters.

The 100 million doses account for half of the total promised by European Union member states to poorer countries this year, according to the European Commission.

But on Oct. 19, the foreign office said Germany had only donated just over 17% of that amount.

In a letter on Monday to the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), health ministry state secretary Thomas Steffen said there were “ongoing bureaucratic, logistical and legal problems” imposed by vaccine makers on EU countries wanting to donate surplus shots.

They make “a quick response to international requests for help almost impossible,” Steffen added.

The letter is the strongest sign yet of the tensions between governments and drugmakers over donations. The EU and rich countries whose most vulnerable citizens have largely already been vaccinated are under heavy pressure from the World Health Organization to help deliver more doses to poorer nations, many of which have inoculated only a fraction of their populations.

via Reuters