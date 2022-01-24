Germany prepared to support Kyiv, Baerbock says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Germany is ready to help Ukraine financially and economically, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday in Brussels, as international pressure on Berlin is rising to deliver weapons to Kyiv.

“We are closely at Ukraine’s side, with regard to financial support as well as economic support,” Baerbock told reporters ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.

Responding to a question on whether cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global messaging system should be an option for sanctions, Baerbock repeated her position that the “hardest stick” may not always be the most intelligent weapon to be used at the end of the day.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold)

Photo – German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock. EPA-EFE/KAY NIETFELD / POOL