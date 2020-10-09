Germany registers more than 4,000 new infections for the second day in a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany has recorded more than 4,000 new infections for the second day in a row, with the country’s disease control agency stating on Friday it has been notified of 4,516 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest daily coronavirus numbers are the highest recorded in Germany since 16 April, when testing capacity was considerably lower. The infection fatality rate in Germany for now remains relatively low, at 3% compared to 4.7% in June.

Director Institute for Virology of the Charite Berlin Christian Drosten (L) and Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller (R) arrive to a press conference on the rising number of COVID-19 desease cases in German cities, in Berlin, Germany, 09 October 2020. Sixteen German cities and counties have exceeded the warning value of 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER / POOL



Berlin has emerged as one of the hotspots of the pandemic’s second wave, with the capital on Thursday crossing the crucial threshold of more than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

“These developments cause me great concern”, Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller said on Thursday evening. Bars, restaurants and off-licences in the capital will from Saturday be forced to close between 11pm and 6am, and rules around public and private gatherings at nighttime will be further tightened.

“We cannot rule out having to agree to take further steps”, Müller said. “We want to do everything to avoid a lockdown like the one we’ve already had.”

