Germany regulator sticks to age limit for AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germany’s vaccine regulator said on Thursday it would stick to its guidance to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to those aged over 60.

The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday left it up to individual countries on how to handle the risk of rare blood clots from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said in a statement its recommendation was based on intensive analyses of the current data situation, as well as the current pandemic situation.

Photo: A nurse holds the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during the inoculation of patients in Senftenberg, Germany. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL

