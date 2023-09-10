Germany sack coach Flick after poor run

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Berlin (dpa/epa) – Germany coach Hansi Flick has been sacked after the 4-1 home defeat by Japan, a fourth loss in five games, the German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement on Sunday.



DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “(We) agreed that the senior men’s national team needs a new leadership and a new coach.

The German Soccer Federation (DFB) released headcoach Hansi Flick and his assistance coaches Marcus Sorg and Danny Roehl on 10 September with immediate effect as they announced in an official statement.

Developing Story

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group