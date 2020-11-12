Germany sees better relationship with U.S., Russia sees continuation of Obama policies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s foreign minister said relations with the United States will improve under U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden, but there are still enough disagreements with European partners to suggest that not everything would be different.

Speaking at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday, Heiko Maas added he hoped Washington would take a lead on arms control and weigh on Russia and China in contrast to the current administration.

His French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian said he saw co-operation improving on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with climate control, but echoed Maas’ comments that there were other complicated issues that would need to be dealt with quickly.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he thought U.S. foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change.

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

