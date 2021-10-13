Germany sees no gas supply shortages – energy ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany does not currently see any gas supply shortages, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked if the government will take action to fill the country’s storage tanks in response to global price increases.

The country’s gas stores are currently 75% full and filling slowly, the energy ministry spokesperson said, adding that the capacity of German gas storage is higher than that of other countries such as Britain.

“For this reason, the amount of gas available in Germany is higher than in some countries that have the tanks filled at 100%,” she said.