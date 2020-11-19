Germany still has too many new COVID-19 infections, health official says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany is still much too high and is causing a serious pandemic situation, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said on Thursday.

The head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, added there are indications that Germany’s new distancing measures are working after the number of new infections has stabilised.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases added it is unclear for how long German measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will have to remain in place.

“We’ll see how that works out. I can’t predict that,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual news conference

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,609 to 855,916, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 251 to 13,370, the tally showed.

