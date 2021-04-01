Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany suffered their first home defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 20 years when they were stunned 2-1 by unheralded North Macedonia in Group J on Wednesday.

Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three.

The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

Armenia’s win was also impressive and the hosts, ranked 99th in the world, celebrated wildly in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 — an oddity in COVID-19 times.

They had beaten Liechtenstein and Iceland before taking on a Romania side viewed as strong candidates to make the play-offs behind group favourites Germany, who had not lost a World Cup qualifier at home since a 5-1 loss to England in 2001.

Before the start of the game the German players unfurled a banner supporting human rights.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...