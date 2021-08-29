Germany takes Spain off high-risk COVID-19 list from Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Germany is removing Spain from its list of high-risk areas for COVID-19 from Sunday, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated will not longer have to quarantine, the Foreign Ministry said.

Spain has been a high risk area since the end of July.

In neighbouring Portugal, Lisbon is also being downgraded and no longer classified as a high-risk area. However, the Algarve region will remain a high-risk area.

