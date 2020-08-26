Preloader
Coronavirus, Germany

Germany to intensify monitoring of quarantined travellers

Germany wants to intensify its monitoring of returning travellers to make sure they are abiding by quarantine rules, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, after data showed more than 40% of new infections were contracted overseas.

“At a time when the number of new infections in Germany is low it is important to prevent that the virus is spread in the country through returning travellers,” said Spahn. 

Meanwhile, Germany’s foreign ministry is extending its travel warning for countries outside Europe until Sept. 14 due to continued concern about the coronavirus, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The warning had been due to expire at the end of August. 

