Germany wants to rein in spending with EU debt reform – govt sources

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Germany wants EU debt rules to be enforced more rigorously, according to proposals by the government as part of a debate on reforming the rules, sources familiar with the matter said.

“A debt reduction strategy should be implemented that ensures stability and facilitates growth,” government sources said, adding that this process “must be backed up with improvements in the enforcement of fiscal rules, including the rules-based initiation and implementation of deficit procedures.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck opposes adding value added tax (VAT) to a levy that will be imposed on gas consumers in the coming months, according to comments to the Tagesspiegel newspaper released on Friday.

“The levy is a difficult step, but it is necessary to ensure the gas supply. But it should not be increased further through value added tax,” he was quoted as saying.