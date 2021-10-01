Germany will stay committed to Libya after I’m gone, says Merkel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will remain committed to supporting Libya even after the government changes in Berlin, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday at a joint news briefing with the head of Libya’s presidency council.

“I can assure you that also in the coming weeks and months, even if we now have a transition from one government to the next, the Libyan issue will remain a priority for Germany,” she said. “So there will be continuity.”

Photo – German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Unity State of Libya Mohamed Younis Menfi during a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 01 October 2021. Merkel and Menfi meet for bilateral talks. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL