Germany’s AfD to join far-right partners in EU parliament

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Members of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) gathered in the eastern German city of Magdeburg Friday to begin their annual party conference, which will last until Sunday.

The party is currently polling well nationally, between 18% and 22%, as establishment parties struggle with voter resentment.

The party’s numbers are roughly twice what they were during 2021 federal elections. In Magdeburg, leadership implored members not to let up. A major topic on the first day of the conference was that of political participation at the EU level.

Despite the desire of some within the Eurosceptic party to initiate a “DEXIT” modeled on the ill-fated UK divorce from the EU, party leadership on Friday vowed to increase its work on the European level, something that was overwhelmingly supported by the majority of those present in Magdeburg.

Delegates voted to approve leadership’s intention to join the far-right ID Group (Identity and Democracy) in the EU.

Individual AfD MEPs are already part of the group, which was created in 2019 and includes right-wing populists from nine EU countries, but by officially joining the ID Group, AfD stands to receive more financing from Brussels.

The AfD plans to initiate its plan by September 15, saying ID represents, “a very good platform to continue to expand networking with AfD’s European sister parties.” EU financing is proportional to the number of MEPs a given party has seated in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Those within the party who oppose the approach say it threatens both the AfD’s independence and its credibility as an anti-EU force.

Those in favor say joining the ID Group will allow far-right politicians to battle the EU from within. The ID group, which says its focus is fighting illegal immigration, currently has 62 members.

Led by Marco Zanni of Italy’s far-right Lega Party, which has the most members (25), the group includes France’s National Rally (RN), Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), Belgium’s Flemish Interest (VB) and similar far-right parties from the Czech Republic, Denmark and Estonia. Currently, AfD has nine MEPs but is looking to up that number to around 20. ‘

Europe, we’re coming to save Germany’ Saxony-Anhalt state AfD leader Martin Richard claimed the meeting in Magdeburg would send a clear signal, one that says, “Europe, we’re coming to save Germany.”

Like the ID Group itself, the AfD is calling for a transfer of power back to individual countries, states and municipalities, seeking what it calls a “Europe of fatherlands.”

A banner reading ’10 years AfD’ and ‘ready for more’ is displayed during the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party convention in Magdeburg, Germany. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) holds their 14th federal party congress in Magdeburg on 28 July, followed by a five-day European Elections assembly. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Read more via DW

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group