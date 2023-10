Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Germany’s Hamburg airport said on its website on Monday that no take-offs or landings were taking place due to police measures.

The German Press Agency cited an airport spokesperson as saying that flights had been suspended due to a threat of attack against a plane from the Iranian capital, Tehran.

An spokesperson for the airport did not comment on the reported threat.

