Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took over the helm of her country’s government on Sunday, in the handover ceremony held at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

Meloni won the right to form government following the latest election held in the Italian peninsula which led the country’s President to assign her the role to form a government.

The government was announced in record time and the cabinet was sworn in on Saturday.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi shake hands during the handover ceremony at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, 23 October 2022. Newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her cabinet were sworn in on 22 October.



EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

