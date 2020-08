Reading Time: < 1 minute

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed she has advanced-stage breast cancer.

The 38-year-old singer, who shot to fame with Girls Aloud in 2002, thanked fans on Twitter and Instagram for “reaching out to check in on me” and apologised to fans for not posting for so long as she revealed the news.

She said now was the “right time to share what’s been going on.”

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

