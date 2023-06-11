Gladiator sequel crew members injured in stunt sequence on set

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Several crew members filming the Gladiator sequel in Morocco have been injured in a stunt accident on set.

The film’s production company Paramount Pictures said the injuries were non life-threatening and happened while shooting a planned stunt sequence.

The crew members were “all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment”, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the Sun reported there had been an explosion and six people went to hospital.

“It was terrifying – a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path. In years of filming I’ve never seen an accident so scary,” a source told the newspaper.

“Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this,” they added.

In a statement, a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said: “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care.”

They said it has “strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions” and would take “all necessary precautions as we resume production”.

According to Variety, no cast members were injured but six people received treatment for burn injuries and four remain in hospital.

Sir Ridley Scott, who directed the original 2000 historical drama film, is returning to direct the second instalment, which is scheduled to be released in November 2024.

No title has yet been announced for the sequel, which stars Normal People actor Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielson.

The original film won five Oscars, including best actor for Russell Crowe, who played Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Commodus.

