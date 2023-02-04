Gladiator’s sequel to be released in November 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to “Gladiator” will release on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced Friday. The news was reported by Variety.

Released in 2000, the original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” Aftersun’s Paul Mescal is earmarked to play Lucius, the son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel.

Mescal is up for best actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role as young, troubled father in the A24 indie movie “Aftersun.”

Several parts of Gladiator were filmed in Malta. It is not clear yet as to whether parts of the sequel will be filmed on the island.

