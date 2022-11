Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 22 (Reuters) – The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United Football Club, is exploring financial options that could include an outright sale of the club, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction, the report said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

