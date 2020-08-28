Global communications platform backed by Malta-based EBO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EBO.ai and Vonage joined forces to develop a multi-channel conversational solution that brings EBO’s Virtual Agent to the world’s biggest messaging app, WhatsApp, for the first time. The collaboration means that businesses are now able to take their customer service from the contact centre to the customer’s personal device.

The partnership combines EBO’s intuitive Virtual Agent with the powerful Vonage Voice, Video, and Messaging APIs to create seamless support journeys across any touch-point of the client’s preference, including Viber and Facebook Messenger besides WhatsApp.

A global leader in customer experience tools, Vonage develops award-winning unified communications systems, contact centre software, and programmable communications that drive some of the biggest brands including Revolut, Aramex, and Be My Eyes. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The integration with EBO’s Virtual Agent will now expand the capabilities of the Vonage Communications Services Platform to offer automated customer support on cue. The world-class communications tool leverages artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure to deliver exceptional, always-on customer service directly through the natural communications environments used by individual customers like messaging apps.

“Our partnership with Vonage is an exciting step forward, as together we are providing powerful, transformative, intelligent tools at the forefront of communications solutions.” explained EBO.ai CEO, Dr Gege Gatt. “This relationship also opens up WhatsApp messaging to EBO’s powerful AI solution. WhatsApp which is the most popular global mobile messaging app with 1.6bn active users is now a supported, legitimate channel in EBO’s AI offering. We’re proud that our partnership is showing the world what the future holds for communications technology.”

Based in Malta and the UK, EBO equips companies to deploy self-learning Virtual Agents that engage in natural, meaningful conversations with their customers.

EBO’s Virtual Agent offers 24/7 customer support in more than 80 languages that can scale up or down according to real-time demand. The combination of technologies provides reliable insights that support marketing efforts and generate new leads. EBO.ai works with Microsoft to build quality components in security, hosting, and latency reduction to ensure an infrastructure that is both robust and secure

