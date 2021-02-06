Global tally of Covid-19 surpass the 105 million mark

Reading Time: 4 minutes

More than 105.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,288,487​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

EUROPE

Britain wants to have offered all adults over the age of 50, its most vulnerable people and health workers a vaccination against COVID-19 by May.

Greece tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country including capitol Athens.

Italy’s medicines regulator AIFA has given the green light for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies developed by U.S drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron, it said on Friday.

The treatments are aimed at patients with mild to moderate disease who are at risk of their condition worsening, AIFA said

Spain approved AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in people aged 18 to 55, while Madrid health authorities confirmed the region’s first case of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant.

Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity.

The Czech Republic may consider using vaccines not yet registered in the EU to speed up inoculations, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, on a trip to Hungary which has given emergency approval to Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Ukraine has secured from the Serum Institute of India 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,485 to 2,275,394, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 689 to 61,286, the tally showed

ASIA-PACIFIC

A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said, as the country granted conditional approval to Celltrion Inc’s COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Thailand reported 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said. The new infections took the overall total to 23,134, with fatalities remaining at 79.

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5, down from 20 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since Dec. 17, the national health authority said on Saturday.

AMERICAS

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as lawmakers neared passage of a budget plan that would allow them to muscle it through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

The Biden administration is exploring every option for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is under regulatory review.

The Pentagon had approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States, a number likely to rise in the coming weeks and months.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has had a negative COVID-19 test, less than two weeks after the 67-year-old announced he had contracted the virus.

Brazil registered 1,239 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths. It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

South Africa has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people and knows where it will get the remaining does it needs, the health minister said.

Gulf state Bahrain will reintroduce restrictions on Sunday for two weeks.

Lebanon will gradually ease strict coronavirus lockdown in force since Jan. 11 in four two-week stages starting from Monday.

Yemen expects a first batch of 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by March through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, and Saudi Arabia could separately finance shots for around 50% of the population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

Recent data from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands has shown that the analysed coronavirus mutations are more infectious, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Global equity markets scaled a new record on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes.

U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government.

Indonesia’s economy suffered its first full-year contraction in over two decades in 2020.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Linda Pasquini and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva)

