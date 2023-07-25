GO Announces Corporate Sponsorship Agreement With Chamber of Engineers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A corporate sponsorship agreement has just been signed between GO and the Chamber of Engineers which will see both sides collaborating more closely in the field of engineering and the promotion of engineering careers within the telecommunications sector.

“As a Chamber we recognize that GO’s dedication to engineering excellence in telecommunications has made a resounding impact on the nation’s connectivity. GO’s transformative engineering projects continue to contribute significantly to the country’s progress, confirming it as a major player in Malta’s telecommunications landscape. This is what makes us proud of this new collaboration,” states Ing. Malcolm Zammit, President of the Chamber of Engineers.

“This new sponsorship agreement not only reinforces the Chamber’s commitment to advancing the engineering profession but will also have a pivotal role in helping us establish a strong knowledge-sharing platform, educational outreach opportunities and facilitate the continuous professional development of engineers in a more dynamic telecommunications sector,” he added.

“Our corporate sponsorship to the Chamber of Engineers is a commitment by GO towards promoting further engineering excellence and innovation on which the provision of solid telecommunications services like those we offer, are based upon,” says Mandy Calleja, Head of Corporate Communications at GO.

“Through this new collaboration, both GO, and the Chamber of Engineers will seek to harness their respective expertise and resources so that together, we can continue to nurture a talented pool of engineers who will contribute to shaping a stronger future for our telecommunications sector, whilst allowing us to further live our purpose which is to drive a digital Malta, where no one is left behind,” added Mandy Calleja.

The Chamber of Engineers is the national representative body of engineers and remains committed to the safeguarding and advancement of the engineering profession in Malta, being the voice of engineers through various representations as well as an affiliated member of ENGINEERS EUROPE.

