GO Celebrates First Year of Its TV channel dedicated to Maltese content – TOKIS With 4 Million Views

GO is marking the end of the first schedule of its very own television channel TOKIS by celebrating the successful figures that have been registered by the platform since it officially started airing for the first time on the 30th September 2022.

“By the time we started airing TOKIS, GO had already registered over 1.7 million views of its existing content which it had been providing as video on demand on GO’s TV platform. Since then, its seven productions, with a collective 5000 hours of content, GO has been registering an average of over 155,000 daily viewers with an audience that has now topped 4 million views. This has ranked TOKIS amongst the top four most viewed channels in Malta. Today our platform is operating 24×7,” announced Alison Mercieca, Senior Marketing Manager at GO.

As part of its unwavering dedication to delivering value to its loyal customers, GO proudly introduced TOKIS, Malta’s exclusive library dedicated to Maltese television content. With a firm commitment to enriching the viewing experience, GO has invested €1 million to commission over 1000 hours of captivating Maltese drama productions, ensuring that these exclusive shows will be aired solely for GO TV customers. This significant investment underscores GO’s passion for promoting local talent and showcasing the vibrant storytelling that Malta has to offer.

“TOKIS is set to go down as a significant milestone in the evolution of Malta’s television history thanks to its variety of content that is appealing to different ages and interests,” adds Alison Mercieca.

Ms Mercieca explained how GO started its TV journey in 2007 by focusing on the technology, the platform, and the user interface. Eventually, GO realised that to give customers the holistic experience they were after, it had to also deliver the content they loved.

“The advent of TOKIS was not only based on statistics that clearly showed us a strong appetite by the Maltese community for local TV content, in particular drama productions, but also on GO’s will to deliver original content to its growing base of viewers.”

“Producing high quality Maltese content was equally important so we chose to commit an investment of €1 million to support the local film industry to deliver new and richer content for our customers. The success that we started seeing, prompted GO to raise this investment to €3 million over three years.”

“We are also particularly proud of the fact that whilst many people are constantly being offered a lot of different content across different platforms most of which are foreign, TOKIS has finally proved itself as a reliable provider of good quality content in the Maltese language,” added Antonio Ivankovic, GO’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We hope the local community appreciates this as our way of promoting Maltese talent and of helping the country preserve its heritage, its culture and most importantly, its language.”

Mr Ivankovic announced that TOKIS will be bringing more content as a continuation of the productions that GO’s TV customers have been following and loving over the past months.

“TOKIS has helped us understand what our customers want to watch, and we want to keep delivering on this. In fact, besides Maltese drama which we intend to keep investing in, we are also planning new content that reflects customers’ preferences and expectations. In fact, for our next schedule in September, we plan to introduce a discussion program, as well as an entertainment production with the involvement of our local talented music artists,” announced Mr Ivankovic.

As from September, viewers will be captivated by the thrilling music show ‘Boomers,’ where veteran Maltese singers will bring their timeless talent to contemporary songs. And for those who love gripping CSI-inspired drama, the series ‘Persuni Rapurtati Nieqsa,’ promises to immerse viewers, as a team of dedicated investigators get together to solve complex cases. Viewere will also be able to engage in thought-provoking discussions and connect with the audience on ‘Il-Każin,’ a compelling talk show hosted by Jon Mallia and for those who are after a light-hearted yet intense drama series , can look forward to ‘Il-President,’ featuring the idea that a non-conventional controversial figure is chosen to occupy the highest office in Malta -Peppi Azzopardi featuring as the President of Malta.

Besides the new productions, TOKIS will also resume airing of season two of Mejta biex Ngħix, Spettur Leonard and Luna, Season 3 of Noli and the fifth season of Ċaqqufa.

“At GO, we remain committed to keep bringing more added value to our loyal customers and this is why we shall remain committed to investing in our TV offering, in line with our purpose which is to drive a digital Malta, where no one is left behind” he concluded.

