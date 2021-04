Reading Time: < 1 minute

A technical error by GO has led to charitable donations made to L-Istrina, Dar tal-Providenza, Caritas and others revised down by €1.4 million, plunging their upcoming operations into chaos.

The error caused GO to double-register donations made to fundraising telethons from GO-registered numbers between October 2020 and January 2021. The telecommunications firm has said that customers were not billed twice for their donations.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

