GO Invests in New Outlet at PAVI Shopping Complex

On 1st December, GO opened a new retail outlet at Qormi’s PAVI shopping complex.
“As part of our continuous efforts to offer the best customer experience, we will be relocating our current Birkirkara outlet to PAVI shopping complex in Qormi,” said Antonio Ivankovic, Chief Commercial Officer.
“Through this new outlet at PAVI we shall be offering all GO services, including technical support, whilst adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols. Additionally, we have ample, free parking available to all visitors. We invite everyone to visit us and experience GO’s award-winning TV app and benefit from a host of Christmas offers,” added Mr Ivankovic.