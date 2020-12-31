GO Signs 4-Year Agreement To Support MCCF

Reading Time: 2 minutes

When it comes to supporting the country, never as much as this year has GO’s role been more evidently felt, and notwithstanding the challenging times, GO still honoured its CSR commitments with continued support and donations of funds and equipment to several NGO’s and charity organisations.

So besides supporting the annual Istrina campaign with a monetary donation of €70,000, GO is this year further cementing its support to the MCCF with the signing of a new four-year agreement to help it achieve its more long-term goals.

“GO has always been and will always remain at the heart of the Maltese community and this is why we have committed to a four-year support agreement with the MCCF. We believe in the unique role that the MCCF has in supporting the Maltese community and we believe that since this is also in line with our mission of leaving no one behind, joining forces can only lead to more positive outcomes,” said GO CEO Nikhil Patil.

As in previous years, GO once again mobilized its technical team of people to ensure that the technical aspect behind this event proceeded smoothly.

“Istrina 2020 is a special edition, not only due to the Covid19 restrictions but also because this year, we completely changed the set-up of the GO services, which this year were powered by cutting-edge technology such as Fibre and VoIP in multiple venues simultaneously, in order to manage over 40,000 calls,” added Ayrton Caruana, Chief Operations Officer.

Amongst the equipment used, GO supplied 1.5Km of fibre cable, 1.5km of CAT 5 cable, 70 IP Phones for receiving donations, WiFi TV boxes, True-Fibre gigabit internet, as well as direct fibre links to various TV stations. GO also provided teams of technical people on stand-by on site at the Kirkop Sports Complex, at MITA in Santa Venera and at GO’s offices to oversee all the technicalities required for an event of this magnitude.

“The setup required for Istrina is a highly intricate but as one of the longest-standing telecoms company in Malta with a mission to connect the Maltese to what matters most to them, we take great pride knowing that it is also thanks to our technology that Istrina can connect and brings together the whole nation,” added Mr Patil.

Like this: Like Loading...