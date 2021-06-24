GO TrueFibre Network roll out well on track

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Notwithstanding the complexities involved, GO’s TrueFibre project has surpassed the 50% mark, meaning that over half of Maltese households and establishments can enjoy the benefits of ultra-fast broadband speeds.

The nationwide fibre rollout started way back in 2012, on top of a fibre backhaul infrastructure that GO had invested in, over multiple years.

Upon completion of this nationwide project which has been earmarked for 2025, GO will have invested over €100 million in this digital infrastructure, making GO one of Malta’s largest investors and putting the country at the head of the leader board amongst its European peers as the first country to have a nationwide Fibre-to-the-Home network available to both residential and business customers.

To date GO has rolled out TrueFibre in Sliema, Ta’ Xbiex, Gżira, Mtarfa, Mdina, Santa Luċija, Birkirkara, Pieta’, Lija, Santa Venera, Imrieħel, Msida, San Gwann, Saint Julians, Swieqi, Kappara, Manikata, Madliena, Qawra, Xemxija and Burmarrad, and are close to completing Naxxar. In Gozo GO has covered Żebbug, Xewkija, Għarb, Għasri, Qala, Kerċem, Santa Luċija, San Lawrenz and Sannat.

A number of localities towards central and northern parts of the island are earmarked for completion this year, whilst other localities, some also toward the southern region, are in an advanced stage.

“Our mission at GO is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to truly experience the very best of GO’s technology – the only fibre connection that goes straight into their homes. All this forms part of a continuous journey towards GO’s tangible contribution towards a Digital Malta,” explains Ayrton Caruana, Chief Service Operations Officer.

‘Naturally, with a project of this nature, challenges present themselves at every corner, despite the vigorous planning that it requires. But with every challenge, we get that little bit closer to improving the system and our services. The real challenge lies in finding the right balance between rolling out a new state of the art network in the most efficient way, whilst at the same time, maintaining another network and converting existing clients from the old to the newer network, where this is available, with as minimal disruption to our clients and the community in which we serve,’ continued Mr Caruana

“The plan now is to increase the rollout speed over the next three to four years to reach as many households as possible in the shortest time possible. We have identified new ways of building this infrastructure even faster, in fact we have recently piloted a new method of laying the fibre network, which is proving faster and more efficient and with less environmental impact. Concurrently, we are also testing next generational optical technologies, which will deliver speeds to date, unimaginable.”