Goals and wins dry up for Inter – Serie A Review

Going into the winter break, in-form Inter Milan were sitting pretty atop Serie A, looking on course to retain their title this term.

However, their recent poor form continued at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina, meaning Simone Inzaghi’s side have won just one of their last six Serie A matches to sit third, six points behind leaders AC Milan.

The root cause of their disappointing run has been a lack of goals.

Inter have scored more than once in only one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their strikers especially struggling — not the best timing with nine league games to go.

“We are creating lots of chances,” Inzaghi told DAZN after Saturday’s draw. “We are just not finishing them off the way we used to.”

OSIMHEN’S STOCK CONTINUES TO RISE If Napoli are to end their 32-year wait for a Serie A title this term, they will have one player in particular to thank.

Despite missing much of the season through injury, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has plundered 11 leagues goals this term, four in his last two matches, to almost single-handedly earn Napoli six important points in their title pursuit. Osimhen followed up his double in the 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend with another brace in Napoli’s victory over Udinese by the same scoreline on Saturday, after they trailed at halftime.

With AC Milan still grinding out victories, Osimhen’s goals have been crucial to Napoli keeping up with the league leaders. If the 23-year-old can stay fit, Luciano Spalletti’s side have every chance of winning the Scudetto.

ABRAHAM BREAKING RECORDS IN ROME

Sunday was quite the afternoon for English striker Tammy Abraham, as his double inspired AS Roma to a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Rome derby. Abraham became the second English player to score a goal in a Serie A Rome derby, after Paul Gascoigne for Lazio in 1992, with his brace meaning he has now scored 23 goals in all competitions this term — the most for a debut campaign for Roma and two ahead of Argentine great Gabriel Batistuta’s first year in the capital.

The former Chelsea forward has been in red-hot form for a while. Since the start of 2022, only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (12) has netted more goals in the big-five European leagues than Abraham. “I know he has potential to do even more,” coach Jose Mourinho said. “It wasn’t just the goals but the way he pressed, fought, tracked back, defended the ball.

“I demand a lot from Tammy because I know what he can give.”

via Reuters