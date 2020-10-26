Gold hits over one-week low as dollar gains ground

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Gold prices fell to an over one-week low on Monday, as the dollar firmed and talks about the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,898.28 per ounce by 0347 GMT, after hitting $1,890.19, its lowest since Oct. 15. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,899.30.
“In the near-term, there seems to be a lack of impetus to find extra buyers (for gold)… A lot of it is because we’re trading in the looming shadow of the U.S. elections and stimulus speculation,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. The dollar index was up 0.2% against a basket of currencies.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump administration was reviewing the latest plan for more COVID-19 relief and that she expected a response on Monday.
With the November presidential elections fast approaching, analysts say a victory for Democrat rival Joe Biden could help gold rally on the back of a potential large stimulus package.
“It is unlikely we may see much (gold) price volatility before next week’s U.S. Presidential voting,” OCBC said in a note. “We expect prices to continue trading close to the $1,900/oz level this week.” Rising COVID-19 cases in the United States are underpinning the need for more stimulus.
According to a Reuters tally, hospitalizations are rising and have hit a two-month high. France registered record increase in infections over the weekend and Spain announced a state of emergency as a second wave of cases surges through Europe.
Widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, bullion has gained 25% this year as central banks and governments globally unveiled unprecedented stimulus measures to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.
Elsewhere, silver dipped 1.1% to $24.32 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.4% to $889.30 and palladium was down 0.7% to $2,375.54.