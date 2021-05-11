Reading Time: 2 minutes

U.S. television network NBC on Monday dropped its broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 after a Hollywood backlash over the ethics of the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television and its lack of diversity.

NBC announced on Monday that it will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, after complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press – the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television.

Despite plans approved last week to reform the HFPA to recruit more Black members, among other changes over the next 18 months – NBC released a statement Monday that the reforms were not quick enough, saying quote:

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

The move follows an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times that noted there were no Black journalists currently in the HFPA.

The newspaper also raised long-standing ethical questions over the close relationships between the HFPA and movie studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

Actors and actresses have taken a stance.

According to Variety and Deadline Hollywood, Tom Cruise joined a revolt led by streaming platforms and studios, returning the three Golden Globe statuettes he won for his roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Magnolia” and “Born on the Fourth of July,”

While Scarlett Johansson on Saturday joined critics including Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and dozens of Hollywood’s top publicity companies, who said they would no longer work with the HFPA unless it made far-reaching changes.

The annual Golden Globe ceremony has become one of the biggest Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.

via Reuters