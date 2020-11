Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Jennifer Saba and Gina Chon via Reuters Breakingviews

Google has met its Microsoft moment. The U.S. Justice Department is suing the Alphabet-owned unit, slamming its dominance in online search. The presidential election in November may do little to help Google’s cause even if there is a change of the party in charge. The $1 trillion tech giant is in for a long fight.

