GO’s Strategic Partnership with CyberSift: One Year On; GO Business Extends Cybersecurity Portfolio WithAI-enabled Solutions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Statistics for 2023 showed that cybercrime made $8 trillion USD globally which means that if cybercrime was measured as a country, it would be the world’s third-largest economy after the US and China.

By the end of next year, the cost of cyberattacks on the global economy is predicted to top $10.5 trillion.

After partially acquiring CyberSift almost a year ago, to confront the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, GO went on to integrate its cutting-edge products into its portfolio to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions to businesses. This demonstrated GO’s commitment to providing robust cybersecurity measures and fortifying businesses against the ever-growing threat of digital attacks.

CyberSift provides a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, focusing on protection, detection, and response. These meticulously designed solutions, empower businesses to safeguard their data and systems from malicious attacks.

Today, committed to delivering optimal solutions, GO Business is extending its portfolio of cybersecurity services with the inclusion of CyberSift’s AI-enabled solutions.

“This strategic partnership with CyberSift continues to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge cybersecurity into our portfolio, aligning with our strategic investment approach. By combining CyberSift’s technology and solutions with GO’s strong business client base, we have created a powerful synergy that not only propels CyberSift’s growth but also positions GO to deliver more comprehensive and broader solutions to the Maltese business community,” says Arthur Azzopardi, Chief of GO Business.

“We are excited to join forces with GO in this strategic partnership. Our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions are now seamlessly integrated into GO’s portfolio, providing businesses with robust tools to safeguard their digital assets. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled security measures in today’s dynamic threat landscape,” added Brian Zarb Adami, Chief Executive Officer of CyberSift.

Visit www.go.com.mt/business/security for further information regarding GO’s cybersecurity solutions.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group