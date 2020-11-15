GO’s TV APP wins ‘Best App’ in the eBusiness awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

2020 has been the year for TV for GO and a year that completely changed the TV landscape for Maltese customers and the way they enjoy their TV content. Earlier this week in fact, GO’s TV APP won the ‘Best App’ award in the eBusiness awards organised by Tech.MT.

GO’s TV APP allows users to view TV content any place, any time, from any device using any internet service. This means it is available to absolutely anyone. Even better, it is also compatible with Android TV, making GO the only operator in Malta which provides TV completely over Wi-Fi.

“This pandemic and the restrictions that ensued, made us rethink our product portfolio to ensure that no one is left behind. Making our TV App available to everyone, at price points that are hugely affordable made restrictions more bearable. Our ambition remains to create every opportunity for people to enjoy the best communications technology, at a price that is affordable to everyone,” said Nikhil Patil, GO CEO.

GO is in fact extending its new EasyBuy scheme to TV, just in time for Christmas. Customers can now purchase a brand-new TV, with the comfort of paying by monthly instalments, over a 24-month period with 0% interest through a collaboration with several top retailers and exclusive resellers who offer top brands and models. Customers will receive a coupon of up to €720 to choose between 4 different monthly price points, starting at just €14.99 monthly.

“The idea is to make things as simple as possible for our customers, offering them maximum choice and flexibility, to match everyone’s needs and economic means,” said Antonio Ivankovic, Chief Commercial Officer.

“We have invested strongly in our TV platform this year and wanted to complement this with a far better overall experience for our customers. Today our customers are not tied to one TV package but have the flexibility to tailor their TV content bundle. With Premium TV content starting at a one-time special offer of €0.99c for three months, everyone can enjoy the content they love,” added Mr Ivankovic.

