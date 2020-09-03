Malta: Government agency ordered to reveal names of committee members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that an appeals court ordered Projects Malta to disclose the names of individuals who sat on the evaluation committee that awarded the state hospitals concessions to Vitals Global Healthcare in 2017.

Another story says that students will be kept in ‘bubbles’ to be able to contain the spread in the event of Covid-19 infections when schools open their doors at the end of the month. Classes will be smaller to allow a safe distance between desks.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

