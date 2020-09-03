Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Government agency ordered to reveal names of committee members

The Times says that an appeals court ordered Projects Malta to disclose the names of individuals who sat on the evaluation committee that awarded the state hospitals concessions to Vitals Global Healthcare in 2017.

Another story says that students will be kept in ‘bubbles’ to be able to contain the spread in the event of Covid-19 infections when schools open their doors at the end of the month. Classes will be smaller to allow a safe distance between desks.

