Government backtracks on cinema social distancing / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 15 January 2022

Government backtracks on cinema social distancing

Government appeared to change tack on cinemas and theatres, saying on Friday that social distancing measures for cinemas and theatres “have been clarified and protocols are to be updated”, implying that no social distancing will be required. This prompted the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association to state that “now that seated arts events can continue operating without any further restrictions, we will continue with our work on the return of standing events”. The association said it would be updating its proposals for standing events and continue discussions with the health authorities to ensure that a plan is in place for all operators in the arts and entertainment sectors to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner. (Times of Malta)

Government to downsize Airmalta by half: Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced that in view of a restructuring plan being negotiated with the European Commission, the company will be reducing its human resource complement from just under 900 to 420. These employees will be absorbed within the public sector, saving the airline some €15 million per year. Caruana explained that the major reductions will be achieved through ceasing cargo handling operations by quarter two, and major reductions from cabin crew and administration.

The Minister insisted that the company had a fighting chance to survive: “We have been strong with the European Commission that Air Malta has a fighting chance and we believe that our plan will save the company from bankruptcy,” he added. n a reaction, the Nationalist Party recalled that back in 2012 the European Commission had approved a PN-led restructuring plan, which would have allowed the airline to return to viability. Today, Government has admitted that it had lost credibility in the eyes of the Commission for failing to implement this plan.

Covid-19 update: A further 516 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday while 1,255 patients recovered. A 68-year-old woman died while positive with the virus, bringing the death toll to 501.