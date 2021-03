Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on the launch of a consultation process on recreational drug use. The government is proposing the decriminalisation of up to seven grams of cannabis for the exclusive use of adults over 18.

The paper says that 18 airlines, including Air Malta, are expected to offer flights to and from Malta this summer. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that four of the airlines will be operating in the country for the first time.

