Malta: Government raises employment concerns with food delivery operators

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that food delivery companies were invited to a meeting with minister Carmelo Abela last week who warned the government would not accept a 50 per cent pay cut for couriers hired by sub-contractors. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110014/food_delivery_companies_warned_50_pay_cut_for_couriers_is_unacceptable

Another story reports that the government will add €100 to the pension of elderly people in care homes instead of sending them the Covid-19 vouchers. The government said that many residents did not redeem the vouchers in the first round. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110006/watch_elderly_in_homes_to_recieve_100_cash_instead_of_government_covid_vouchers

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro