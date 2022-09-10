Govt extends reduced tax and duty on property / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 10 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government extends reduced tax and duty on property, Opposition welcomes decision

Government has extened a temporary COVID-19 scheme introduced in 2020 which provided for reduced tax and duty rate to 5% and 1.5% respectively on the first €400,000 of property value. In a statement, Government said that more than 88,000 people have benefited from this initiative, saving some 280 million euro in tax. It is expected that some 5,600 promise-of-sale agreements will be eligible through this extension. PN’s Finance spokesperson Jerome Caruana Cilia had called for such a move earlier this week and welcomed the news, saying its indicative of the Opposition making a difference after consulting with the relevant stakeholders.

More than half of business absorbed inflation – MEA

The Malta Employers Association said that more than half of its membership base has absorbed the cost of rising inflation. On the other hand, 45% of businesses have reacted to rising costs by passing them on to their customers. The survey also shows that most businesses are expecting a drop in demand for their products or services over the coming 12 months as a result of inflation.

New simulator for Armed Forces

A new simulator for the Armed Forces of Malta costing €1.3 million was inaugurated by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri at the army’s barracks in Hal Far. The simulator is aimed at improving shooting training in basic, advanced, static and tactical levels and will help improve the level of professional training provided by the army.

