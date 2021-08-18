Govt to extend time window for tax crimes investigations / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 18 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0835 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that the government is planning to extend the time window for investigations into tax crimes. Authorities are proposing a minimum five-year period, up from the current two years.

In-Nazzjon reports the death of 30-year-old inmate Colin Galea, 10 days after he attempted suicide in his cell. This was the 13th death at Corradino Correctional Facility in the last three years.

L-Orizzont publishes pictures of angry messages vowing revenge scrawled on the walls of a prison cell where an inmate who was recently interviewed by a paper was allegedly held. The pictures were taken days before prison director Alex Dalli was appointed.

The Independent quotes human rights activist Neil Agius that passport laws need to be less harsh with offenders. The Aditus Foundation director said that human rights law states that refugees should not be punished for crossing brooders illegally.

The Times speaks with clients of notary Ivan Barbara who fear they have lost their life savings after Barbara died suddenly this year and his widow renounced his will. The Notary Council recommended that clients seek legal advice.

The Independent reports that alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail after two years in preventative custody. The 31-year-old was ordered to pay a personal guarantee of €150,000 and must sign a bail book daily.

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is requesting Transport Malta to withdraw plans for the Marsascala marina project and to start a consultation exercise with residents and stakeholders on a holistic plan for the locality.

L-Orizzont reports on an urgent meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday discussing a possible wave of immigration out of Afghanistan as people flee the Taliban. The paper reports differences among member states.

In-Nazzjon says that the President of the University Students Council, Neil Zahra, expressed support for a national conference on the effects of climate change proposed by the PN. Zahra said that climate impacts are above partisan issues.

Morning Briefing

Call for reforms in prison after inmate passes away

Prisoner Colin Galea passed away in hospital, eight days after attempting to take away his life, an incident which shed light on worrying conditions in prison, particularly in relation to the mental health of the inmates. His brother, Claudio, shared the news on social media: “RIP bro, I love you and I will always love you. Please help us. I feel devastated.”

Galea, 30, is the 13th prisoner to die in the past three years. The Opposition said in a statement that the death was yet another sign that CCF needed to be urgently and radically reform. “It is clear that both minister Byron Camilleri and the current prison administration have lost all credibility to assure this,” it said, as it called for CCF’s existing leadership to be removed “immediately”.

In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide in prison and died three weeks later at Mater Dei.

Covid19 Update

54 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday while patients died after having been diagnosed with the virus. The victims are a 62-year-old female and a 91-year-old male. 41 persons are in hospital, three of them in intensive care.

Alleged drug lord granted bail

Jordan Azzopardi, who is accused of being a major drug dealer, has been granted bail, after two years in preventive custody.

31-year-old Azzopardi was held in Kordin since his arrest in 2019. He is accused of masterminding a nationwide drug distribution network and is facing 15 charges, which include trafficking heroin, cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering, circulation of counterfeit cash, possession of an unlicensed weapon, threatening and injuring a third party and breaching bail conditions, among others.

