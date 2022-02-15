Govt to take back Zonqor Point AUM land / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government to take back Zonqor Point AUM land

The American University of Malta (AUM) will be returning back the land given to it at Marsaskala’s Żonqor Point in exchange for campus expansion at Smart City, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed. During an interview on TVM News Plus’s XTRA, the PM said that no development will be taking place anywhere at Żonqor Point by the AUM. An area in Bormla that was slated to house AUM dormitories will also be handed back to the government. “In the last months I appointed a number of technical experts to sit together and see how this concession can be better aligned to this government’s environmental vision,” he continued. The deal is being concluded as we speak and will be taken to Cabinet, and eventually Parliament, for approval”, he explained. (Maltatoday)

PM Abela says property delay with alleged criminal was ‘a small parcel of land‘

Prime Minister Robert Abela sought to downplay recent stories relating to a property deal carried out with an alleged criminal who was recently arrested after a case of kidnapping. Reports said that Abela facilitated a property deal for Christian Borg, an alleged kidnapper who is also being investigated for money-laundering. The PM said the deal involved a “small parcel of land in Zabbar”, refusing to give details on its value. Instead, Abela sought to turn his guns on PN leader Bernard Grech, alleging that the atter had built a “villa with a pool” whilst declaring income of €6,000 yearly. Meanwhile PN MP Jason Azzopardi questioned if Abela has ever had deals with the tal-Maksar Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, which Abela described as a blatant lie. (Times of Malta/The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 72 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday, with 121 new recoveries. There are now 1,628 active cases. Three other men passed away overnight, aged 39, 92 and 103.