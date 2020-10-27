GPI and Umana test new nanotechology system during Giro d’Italia 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Umana Medical’s “nanotechnological” patch is being tested within the area of sports medicine. Umana Medical is the Malta based company of Gruppo Gpi, a company that produces equipment which monitors vital parameters in a non-invasive manner.

A cycling team which has participated in the Giro d’Italia, UAE Team Emirates, has tried out the product, based on research and development by Maltese technologists, to monitor the physiological parameters during periods of intense physical activity. Gpi is eyeing the sports sector as one of potential development in the future.

This partnership has developed from Gpi’s and Umana’s collaboration with Advice Pharma, a company which takes care of clinical trials (experimental protocols) for pharmaceutical houses, which is also part of Polihub, the business incubator of the Politecnico di Milano. B. Braun has collaborated in the project too, among other global leaders that operate within the provision of health products.

In order to test the validity of the T1 solution, Dr Bernardo Cortese, a key opinion leader within the sector and director of the Cardiology Department within the San Carlo Paderno Dugnano hospital in Milan, and sports medicine expert, was asked to test the sensors.

After a trial with a team of amateur cyclists on Sunday 25th October, the system was applied to the athletes of UAE Team Emirates, during the last leg of the Giro d’Italia 2020, the timed race that ended in Milan. UAE is a decorated team: it has won the Tour De France 2020 with the Slovak cyclist, Tadej Pogačar.

Umana’s T1 system was used to constantly measure the parameters from the electrocardiogram, such as the frequency of the heartbeat, blood pressure, and other data, fundamental information for the coaches who have to lead a team, both on the racetrack as well as during training. The equipment is made up of a patch that gathers biochemical signs from the skin, and a little box which translates the signal in Bluetooth.

Antonio Colangelo, who leads Gpi’s R&D department, observed: “The equipment which has been prepared by Umana will allow us to break into the interesting world of sports medicine, without forgetting the sector of chronic pathology. Within the cardiac sector, our system could become a complementary instrument to follow up with patients at home after being dismissed from hospital, so as to continue to monitor the parameters in a constant manner.”

