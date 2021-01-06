Grammy Awards postponed until March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, say the organisers.

The ceremony, one of the music industry’s biggest awards, was due to take place on 31 January.

The event is will now take place on 14 March, due to rising infection numbers in Los Angeles and the state of California.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa led the nominations for this years awards, which were announced in November.

Main Photo: Lizzo poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Truth Hurts’, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Jerome’ during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Read more via Grammy Awards

Like this: Like Loading...