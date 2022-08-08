Grease actress Olivia Newton-John dies after cancer battle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

In a statement, her family said she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.

In 1978, she starred in the musical film Grease, with popular songs topping all charts, particularly the two duets with John Travolta, You’re the one that I want” and “Summer nights”.

Her family said she had breast cancer. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

via Sky