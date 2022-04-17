Great-granddaughter of Soviet leader Khrushchev warns Putin ‘plans to win at any cost’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev has said President Vladimir Putin will try to “win at any cost” as the war in Ukraine continues.

Nina Khrushcheva warned that the Kremlin may look to the use of tactical nuclear weapons as an option.

She told the BBC: “I think this war is really the one that Putin plans to win, and plans to win at any cost.

“If he needs to declare victory and he may need to use tactical nuclear weapons – I’m not predicting that – that could be one of the options the Russians may be prepared to use.”

Ms Khrushcheva also said the “popularity of Putin is increasing” in his country as “Russians have no other place to turn than to stay in Russia.”

