Greece

Greece reports first coronavirus case in one of island’s largest camp

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 40-year-old man has tested positive in one of the largest migrant camps in Greece, reports said.

The man, originally from Somalia, is living at the Moria camp in Lesvos. He returned to the camp after being granted refugee status after failing to settle in Athens, the reports said.

Greek health authorities are expected on the island to start contact tracing. The 13,000 residents of the Moria facility will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

It is not yet known where the man became infected with coronavirus.

By Corporate Dispatch

