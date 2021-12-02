Greece’s first case of Omicron variant detected on Crete, Romania investigating two suspected Omicron cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Greece has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in a Greek citizen on the island of Crete who had returned from South Africa last month, its Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters on Thursday.

The man, who has mild syptoms, and all his contacts have been quarantined, the head of Greece’s public health agency EODY Theoklis Zaoutis said.

His contacts have tested negative so far and have been closely watched by Greek authorities, he added.

Increasing numbers of countries are reporting cases of the variant, which the World Health Organization has said carries a very high global risk of causing surges of infection.

Romania is investigating two suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in fully vaccinated persons flown back from South Africa earlier this week aboard a repatriation flight, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Forty-six people were flown home on the repatriation flight, including 29 members of a rugby team. All tested negative apart from three, and of those three, two were suspected of carrying the Omicron variant, the ministry said. Both were fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms.

Photo – A visitor wearing a protective mask looks on Ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS