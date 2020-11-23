Greek government considers capital injection for Aegean Airlines

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Greek state is considering providing capital support for the country’s biggest carrier Aegean Airlines, of around 120 million euros ($142.55 million), a government spokesman said on Monday.
Under the plan, the government would receive warrants in exchange for shares in privately owned Aegean Airlines, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.
Aegean has had to ground planes as part of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and saw its consolidated revenue fall 64% in the first half of 2020.
Photo: The company logo of Aegean Airlines, Frankfurt, Germany. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN
German service sector activity has contracted faster this month after restrictive measures were introduced to tame a second wave of COVID-19 infections, a survey showed on Monday.
IHS Markit's flash services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell ...
A delay to Asia’s first travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has hit the shares of their flag carriers and highlighted the challenges facing the global travel industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemic.
The arrangement was postpon...
French business activity contracted this month at the fastest pace since May as the second coronavirus lockdown this year clobbered the dominant services sector, a survey showed on Monday.
Data compiler IHS Markit said that its preliminary purcha...
Britain, which left the European Union in January, loses full access to the bloc under transition arrangements that end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.
The EU is Britain's biggest financial services customer, worth about 30 billion pounds ($40 billion) a...
Tributes poured in on Monday afternoon as news broke that artist Ed Schembri had died suddenly, aged 45.
Schembri, known for his unique style inspired by Expressionism and Portraiture, studied at the Malta School of Art and Design.
Updated: 17...
During last month, October 2020, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, RPI, was 0.35%, according to the latest statistics published by NSO, the National Statistics Office. This means that the rate of inflation went up f...
Today, at St. Anton’s Palace, four new ministers were sworn in before the President of the Republic George Vella.
Justyne Caruana, Clayton Bartolo, Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers after Prime Minister Robert Abel...
Malta has shown firm resolve in stemming violence against women, the Council of Europe’s group of experts on domestic violence, GREVIO, said in a first report on implementation of the Istanbul Convention.
But GREVIO has observed a serious lack o...
Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing
Times of Malta reports that tributes have poured in on Monday afternoon as news broke that artist Ed Schembri had died suddenly, aged 45.
Newsbook reports that during last month, October 2020, the annual rate...
