Greek government considers capital injection for Aegean Airlines

The Greek state is considering providing capital support for the country’s biggest carrier Aegean Airlines, of around 120 million euros ($142.55 million), a government spokesman said on Monday.

Under the plan, the government would receive warrants in exchange for shares in privately owned Aegean Airlines, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Aegean has had to ground planes as part of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and saw its consolidated revenue fall 64% in the first half of 2020.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

Photo: The company logo of Aegean Airlines, Frankfurt, Germany. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN

