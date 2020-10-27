Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Greek Navy Ship collides with Portuguese cargo ship outside Piraeus port

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Greek Navy minesweeper “Kallisto”, has collided with a Portuguese cargo ship “Maersk Launceston” just outside the port of Piraeus, Greece in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct.27).

Two people out of 27 were taken to hospital as precautionary measures and the other 25 people transferred to another military ship.

The 266 meter Portuguese flagged cargo ship was heading to Turkey before it hit the Greek navy ship, while its captain has been arrested for investigation.

The 57-meter Greek navy ship is being currently towed to Salamina Island to have its damages evaluated.
%d bloggers like this: