Greta Thunberg says France targeting climate activists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday that campaigners were being “systemically targeted with repression” in France, where she attending a finance summit.

“We are seeing extremely worrying developments where activists all over the world are experiencing increased repressions just for fighting for our present and our future,” the 20-year-old Thunberg said.

“For example, here in France just the other day,” she added. “They are paying the price for defending life and for the right to protest.”

On Wednesday, the French government shut down the environmental activist group Les Soulevements de la Terre for provoking armed protests or violent actions, a move immediately criticized by the leftist opposition and NGOs.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participates in a conference ‘Activism Works’ at the Chatelet Theatre venue in Paris, France, 22 June 2023. The conference takes part as French President welcomes leaders from around the globe in Paris to attend the ‘Summit for a New Global Financing Pact’. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

